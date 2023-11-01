SC Lottery
Two people displaced after Charleston apartment fire

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says an investigation is underway after a fire at an apartment complex displaced two people.

Crews responded to Ashley River Apartments just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported structure fire, the fire department says in a Facebook post.

They say crews responded to the scene where they found a fire on the exterior balcony and quickly contained the damage.

The post says no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults who were displaced from their apartments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

