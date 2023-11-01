Two ‘Tinder Slaying’ suspects plead guilty to murder

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two suspects involved in the 2022 Tinder date turned robbery turned murder pleaded guilty to the murder of a 24-year-old in North Charleston and were each sentenced to time in prison.

Asherai Gadsden, 21 at the time of the killing, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Joshua Mack, Joshua Mack, 28 at the time of the killing, was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Gadsden had been painted at the Tinder match who lured Alan Johnson III to her townhome on Jan. 9, 2022 with the intention of robbing him. Mack admitted to pulling the trigger and shooting Johnson four times.

Judge Bentley Price said he chose not to sentence either to life in prison in hopes that they take their time in custody to learn betterment and strive toward being a productive person upon their release. He also noted that Mack would be a ‘very old man’ when he gets out.

Johnson’s family, his mother, father, two brothers, and two cousins came to court and many of them spoke to the judge asking for a life sentence for the people who had a hand in his death.

“Life – because they are able to come home. We are not able to receive our son back,” Latarasha Foy-Richardson, Johnson’s mother says.

Johnson’s brother, Nile Johnson, also felt the sentence was light considering the crime and loss of their loved one.

“More time was deserved, and they should get everything they can get, but whatever decision has been made has been made and we have to live with that, and they have to live with the decisions that they made also,” Nile Johnson says.

Johnson’s cousin, Latinya Ortiz, agreed that it’s hard to see the people admitting to the decisions that killed Johnson be told a potential release date. She says they are still coping with the truth that Johnson is no longer with them.

“They get to interact with their families, we get to go to a gravesite, we get to go to memorials, we get to sit around and watch videos, and have our memories and laughs against each other, but that’s all we have left,” Ortiz says. “They actually still get visits, they get letters, they still get to communicate, we don’t get any of that. I mean so it’s still not a win-win situation on anyone’s part.”

Johnson was a Morris College graduate and recipient of the prestigious Frederick Douglas Bicentennial Scholarship. His family says he was eager to pursue his master’s in education and he had a promising future as a leader with dreams to encourage others to reach greatness.

His family has now created a scholarship for $30,000 of tuition for a student at Morris Scholarship in Sumter. It will be presented for the first time in the spring of 2024.

“We are looking forward to having the individuals follow in his footsteps that we are all going to miss,” Foy-Richardson says.

Gadsden and Mack’s families also attended the hearing. Each of their mothers and siblings spoke on behalf of them asking for leniency and noting that their children are remorseful for their actions and apologizing to Johnson’s family.

Gadsden spoke through tears to Judge Price, asking for kindness and apologized to Johnson’s family with, facing the judge the entire time. When handed her 30-year sentence, Gadsden let out a loud sob and continued to cry out as she was led into custody.

Gadsden had been out on bond since July. She has served 375 days before bond and those will count as time served toward her total sentence.

Mack provided a handwritten letter to Judge Price and his family also asked for leniency noting that he has an eight-year-old son and other family members that care about him. Mack has remained in jail since his arrest and has served more than 600 days which will count toward his time served on his total sentence.

Johnson’s family says they will remember him for his charisma, his enthusiasm and his leadership.

“I would like to say, you know, keep God in your heart. I know everybody is different, pray to Allah, God or whatever you believe in, because bad stuff is going to happen to good people, and good stuff is going to happen to bad people, you just got to keep yourself positive in this world,” Justin Johnson, the victim’s brother says.

