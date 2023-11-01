SC Lottery
Walterboro Police search for 2 in connection with stolen truck

Walterboro police need your help finding a stolen truck, and those who are responsible for stealing it.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro police need your help finding a stolen truck, and those who are responsible for stealing it.

Police took to Facebook to post two people they are trying to identify in connection with the missing truck.

Walterboro Police are searching for this truck.
Walterboro Police are searching for this truck.(Walterboro Police)

If you happen to see it or if you have any information that could lead authorities to find it, please contact Walterboro police at 843-782-1043.

