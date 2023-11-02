SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Attorneys to announce new civil lawsuit in death of Brittanee Drexel

Attorneys for the family of Brittanee Drexel are set to announce a new civil lawsuit...
Attorneys for the family of Brittanee Drexel are set to announce a new civil lawsuit surrounding her death and disappearance.(Contributed)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys for the family of Brittanee Drexel are set to announce a new civil lawsuit surrounding her death and disappearance.

Drexel, who lived in New York state, was on spring break in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009, when she went missing.

Court documents state Raymond Moody kidnapped, raped and killed her and admitted to those crimes on or about May 4, 2022. Investigators said Moody led them that same day to the shallow grave where he buried Drexel.

Moody was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and 30 years each for the kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct charges in Oct. 2022.

In January, Drexel’s mother Dawn Pleckan filed a civil lawsuit against Moody.

The suit alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress and seeks a jury trial for actual, special, consequential and punitive damages.

Public records show Moody was served the wrongful death lawsuit on Feb. 21 while at the McCormick Correctional Institution. He had until March 23 to file a response to the lawsuit, but the deadline passed.

Then on April 14, public index records show a response was filed by Moody. It was a handwritten note that was dated April 3, 2023.

The note states it’s in reference to the lawsuit, Dawn Marie Pleckan v. Raymond Douglas Moody.

Moody wrote one line that states, “I do deny each and every question/statement listed in the requests for admission.”

Wednesday’s news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Georgetown County Courthouse.

Details on the new lawsuit have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
Coroner identifies man killed in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Summerville Police Department has arrested a youth in connection to a deadly vehicle crash...
Police: Youth charged in crash that killed cyclist
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died following a vehicle crash...
Officials: One person killed in Charleston Co. vehicle crash
North Charleston Police are looking for a 2003 Ford F150 SuperCrew truck in connection to a...
Police release new details, pictures of truck in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

Officials with the city of Charleston and Charleston County will discuss traffic improvements...
Charleston leaders plan $30M project to improve Johns Island traffic
Leaders from the city of Charleston and Charleston County announced a plan to improve traffic...
RAW VIDEO: Charleston leaders announce $30M Johns Island traffic improvement plan
Holli Hodges was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Beaufort County Head Start employee charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
The Charleston County Consolidated Emergency Communications Center’s non-emergency line will...
Charleston County goes automated for non-emergency calls