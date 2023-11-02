SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. deputies search for missing 18-year-old

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.(The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Elijah Cleveland was last seen leaving Westbury Park in Bluffton shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says.

He is described as being 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 156 pounds and has curly hair and hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cleveland was last seen wearing a dark green hooded shirt with AERONYC on it with black jeans and black Jordans, the sheriff’s office says.

They say there is concern for Cleveland’s safety because of medical conditions.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

