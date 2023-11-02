Beaufort County Head Start employee charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Beaufort County woman is facing charges after investigators found inappropriate images of children.

Holli Hodges was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Beaufort County deputies said Hodges was a Head Start staff member who was assigned to a Beaufort Elementary School classroom.

Investigators verified Hodges had at least one image of a child and seized electronics belonging to her.

The devices have been given to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office for examination.

Hodges was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.