Berkeley Co. addresses corrections this election season after 2022 audit

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County is making changes and corrections to the way they run elections this year after the South Carolina Election Commission found issues with the 2022 election.

Some of the issues found in the original audit were with poll workers and the board of voter registration training, completion of opening and closing checklists and ballot reconciliation worksheets during the 2022 General Election in Berkeley County.

Berkeley County Elections Director Rose Brown explained the county worked with the state election commission to create a corrective plan to address concerns and wrongdoings from the last election.

“Basically, it was pool workers after a long hard day of working, they may not have checked a box on the checklist that needed to be checked,” Brown says. “Some problems with the ballot reconciliation form; it’s not that they did not complete it, they were just having trouble with it. They just needed more hands-on with it.”

The main recommendations on the corrective action plan include poll workers completing all logs and checklists at the end of the day and proper training for poll workers and technicians.

Some additional recommendations and corrections include publishing all elections in newspapers, documentation of public notices, and no longer using inmates to perform or assist during election audits.

“The election workers that will work on election day have had their training; they’re also seasoned workers,” Brown says. “We’ve just spent a little more time going over the checklists with them and we use the materials that are provided by the state election commission to provide all training for our poll workers.”

That plan was completed back in June giving the county enough time to put the changes into effect before upcoming elections.

“I feel certain after the training that the early voting workers and election workers have had for the November municipal day election, I feel that process will be smoother,” Brown adds.

South Carolina voters can cast their ballots in municipal races ahead of election day for the next two weeks.

Early voting polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 3.

Election Day is Nov. 7. Polls will be open at the regular polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“You should participate in every election that you’re eligible to vote in,” Brown says. “The smaller elections do mean more to you because you’re more involved with taxation and referendums within your community.

“You should have a voice in your community. You’re living there, you’re paying taxes there. So, please go out and vote,” she adds.

