SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Britney Spears’ childhood home is up for sale

The home has 2,300 square feet of living space. (Source: zillow.com)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Britney Spears’ childhood home is on the market.

The property in Kentwood, Louisiana has been listed for $1.2 million – a 336% increase from when it was last sold just two years ago.

The house last sold for $275,000 in February 2021.

According to the real estate listing, the home has 2,300 square feet of living space. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The listing calls it a “piece of pop culture history” featuring Spears’ original dance studio and home furnishings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
Coroner identifies man killed in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Summerville Police Department has arrested a youth in connection to a deadly vehicle crash...
Police: Youth charged in crash that killed cyclist
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died following a vehicle crash...
Officials: One person killed in Charleston Co. vehicle crash
North Charleston Police are looking for a 2003 Ford F150 SuperCrew truck in connection to a...
Police release new details, pictures of truck in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design,...
Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report
Brittanee Drexel
WATCH LIVE: New lawsuit to be filed in Brittanee Drexel case
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death