Charleston County goes automated for non-emergency calls

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Consolidated Emergency Communications Center’s non-emergency line will now be fully automated.

Supporters say the new system will allow 911 operators to be able to assist you better in the case of an emergency.

The center gets around 210,000 calls on the non-emergency line each year.

Officials say before the new system, a call-taker would have to answer calls about noise complaints or stolen bikes taking time away from answering real emergency calls.

Under the new system, you’ll still be able to report those incidents, without tying up an emergency call-taker

