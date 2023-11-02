SC Lottery
City of Charleston officials to address Johns Island traffic improvements

Officials with the city of Charleston and Charleston County will discuss traffic improvements...
Officials with the city of Charleston and Charleston County will discuss traffic improvements on Johns Island.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the city of Charleston and Charleston County will discuss traffic improvements on Johns Island.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, county council members Joe Boykin and Jenny Huneycutt, and city council member Karl Brady along with the city’s planning and traffic directors will unveil a set of traffic and transportation improvements.

Leaders will announce those improvements at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

