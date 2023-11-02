SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 57-year-old man killed in Berkeley Co. vehicle crash

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Ridgeville on Wednesday.

Fred Hefner, 57, of Holly Hill, died from injuries sustained in the crash, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

It happened on SC-27 near Merkel Acres Lane at approximately 4:00 p.m., when a 2006 Nissan ran off to the right, overturned and hit a guardrail, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Hartwell said Hefner was the driver of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

