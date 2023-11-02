SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate shooting in Beaufort County

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating in reference to a gunshot victim on...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating in reference to a gunshot victim on Thursday night.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating in reference to a gunshot victim on Thursday night.

Deputies are responding to the area of Allen Road and Marshland Road in reference to a gunshot victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say to expect heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
Coroner identifies man killed in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died following a vehicle crash...
Officials: One person killed in Charleston Co. vehicle crash
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of two people after a dog...
Two charged in Berkeley County dog attack that left 1 dead
The Summerville Police Department has arrested a youth in connection to a deadly vehicle crash...
Police: Youth charged in crash that killed cyclist

Latest News

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a former substitute teacher has been charged in...
Fmr. Charleston Co. substitute teacher arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor
Marcelino Rosado, 26, faces charges of reckless homicide and hit and run, according to...
Lawsuit alleges North Charleston businesses served DUI suspect
Brittanee Drexel, 17, (left) disappeared from Myrtle Beach during spring break in April of...
‘We’ve been living a nightmare’: Lawsuit in Drexel case aims to target human trafficking
While only 15% of South Carolina households live below the federally recognized poverty line,...
Nearly half of SC residents struggle to afford basic necessities, data shows
Officials with the city of Charleston and Charleston County will discuss traffic improvements...
Charleston leaders plan $30M project to improve Johns Island traffic