Deputies investigate shooting in Beaufort County
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating in reference to a gunshot victim on Thursday night.
Deputies are responding to the area of Allen Road and Marshland Road in reference to a gunshot victim, according to the sheriff’s office.
They say to expect heavy police presence in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
