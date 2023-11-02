Deputies search for missing 17-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage boy who is missing.

Erick Ivan Zuniga Gonzalez, 17, was last seen leaving Lake Linden subdivision in Bluffton in a white Cadillac on Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office says.

Gonzalez is described to be 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say he was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt. There is also concern for his safety due to medical conditions.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

