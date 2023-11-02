FIRST ALERT: Charleston Co. roadway closes after vehicle crash leaves 1 injured
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is injured following a vehicle crash Wednesday night.
The crash happened at Lincolnville Road and West Broad Street around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office says.
One person was injured and has been taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
They say the roadway is shut down. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
