FIRST ALERT: Charleston Co. roadway closes after vehicle crash leaves 1 injured

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is injured following a vehicle crash...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is injured following a vehicle crash Wednesday night.(live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is injured following a vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened at Lincolnville Road and West Broad Street around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office says.

One person was injured and has been taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say the roadway is shut down. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

