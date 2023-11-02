FIRST ALERT: Charleston Co. roadway closes after vehicle crash leaves 1 injured

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is injured following a vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened at Lincolnville Road and West Broad Street around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office says.

One person was injured and has been taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say the roadway is shut down. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

