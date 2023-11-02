Fmr. Charleston Co. substitute teacher arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a former substitute teacher has been charged in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jeffery Hoyt Watkins was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Sgt. Ashley Croy said.

Croy said during an investigation it was found that Walkins was a substitute teacher in the Charleston County School District.

School district personnel were notified of Watkin’s arrest and are cooperating with the investigation, according to Croy.

Croy said there is no evidence at this time to link any of the district’s students to the circumstances that led to Watkins’ arrest.

The Charleston County School District has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Watkins’ mugshot was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.