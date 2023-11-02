SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fmr. Charleston Co. substitute teacher arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a former substitute teacher has been charged in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jeffery Hoyt Watkins was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Sgt. Ashley Croy said.

Croy said during an investigation it was found that Walkins was a substitute teacher in the Charleston County School District.

School district personnel were notified of Watkin’s arrest and are cooperating with the investigation, according to Croy.

Croy said there is no evidence at this time to link any of the district’s students to the circumstances that led to Watkins’ arrest.

The Charleston County School District has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Watkins’ mugshot was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
Coroner identifies man killed in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died following a vehicle crash...
Officials: One person killed in Charleston Co. vehicle crash
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of two people after a dog...
Two charged in Berkeley County dog attack that left 1 dead
The Summerville Police Department has arrested a youth in connection to a deadly vehicle crash...
Police: Youth charged in crash that killed cyclist

Latest News

VIDEO: Fmr. Charleston Co. substitute teacher arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor
Marcelino Rosado, 26, faces charges of reckless homicide and hit and run, according to...
Lawsuit alleges North Charleston businesses served DUI suspect
Officials with the city of Charleston and Charleston County will discuss traffic improvements...
Charleston leaders plan $30M project to improve Johns Island traffic
An inmate who died last month at the Al Cannon Detention Center went unchecked for hours before...
Documents: Inmate who died left unchecked for hours after missing breakfast