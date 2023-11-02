Gamecocks Defeat Wofford in Charity Exhibition, 60-57

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina erased a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Wofford, 60-57, in Wednesday’s charity exhibition game supporting the Maui Strong Fund.

The Terriers came out hot the first 20 minutes shooting 48.3 percent (14-for-29) in the first half including six 3s. Wofford held Carolina to just 20.0 percent shooting 6-for-30 in the first half and 1-of-12 from behind the arc.

The Gamecocks responded in the second half with a quick 8-0 run thanks to a pair of triples from former Wofford standout B.J. Mack, now a graduate transfer at South Carolina.

Later on, a 13-1 run gave Carolina its first lead of the game with 10:25 to go in the second half. The lead was stretched to five after a Zachary Davis 3 made it 55-50 with 3:04 to go.

Wofford cut the deficit to one with 17 seconds left but junior guards Myles Stute and Meechie Johnson went 4-for-4 at the line over the final 11 seconds of the game icing it for the home team.

Mack led all scorers with 14 points thanks to an efficient 5-of-9 shooting night.

KEY STAT

• South Carolina held Wofford to just 33.3 percent shooting (9-for-27) including 11.1 percent (1-for-9) from 3 in the second half. The Gamecocks scored 16 points off seven Terrier turnovers in the second half.

NOTABLES

• Graduate forward B.J. Mack led all scorers with 14 points and was second in rebounds for Carolina with seven. Mack played three seasons at Wofford (2020-23) appearing in 85 games (69 starts) averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

• Junior guard Myles Stute had a double-double for the Gamecocks scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 boards, six rebounds coming on the offensive end. Stute connected on two triples and made two crucial free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

• Junior guard Meechie Johnson led Carolina with four assists.

• Sophomore guard Zachary Davis also scored in double figures with 13 points thanks to knocking down a trio of 3s.

• The Gamecocks got 24 points from their bench led by Davis with 13. Junior guard Jacobi Wright, freshman guard Morris Ugusuk and redshirt senior Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk also contributed key minutes for Carolina.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks will be off from game-action the rest of the week before revving up the 2023-24 season at home against USC Upstate on Monday, Nov. 6. Carolina is 85-30 all-time in season openers. The game will be televised on SEC Network+ with Dave Weinstein (pxp) and John Williams (analyst) on the call. South Carolina is 85-30 all-time in season openers.

