Goose Creek Police search for missing 78-year-old man

Dan Jackson was last seen by his wife at their home on Monday at 9 p.m., Cpt. James Emerson said.
Dan Jackson was last seen by his wife at their home on Monday at 9 p.m., Cpt. James Emerson said.(The Goose Creek Police Department)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a man who was reported missing.

Dan Jackson, 78, was last seen by his wife at their home on Monday at 9 p.m., Cpt. James Emerson said. Jackson’s wife woke up on Tuesday to find both him and their vehicle missing.

He is described to be 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 218 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair, Emerson said.

Jackson is believed to be driving a black 2015 Nissan Quest with a South Carolina tag 280337W, according to Emerson.

Emerson said Jackson’s wife does not believe that he is a danger to himself or others. But she is concerned due to his health conditions.

If anyone has information on Jackson’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department.

