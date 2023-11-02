SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lawsuit alleges North Charleston businesses served DUI suspect

By Nick Reagan
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a woman killed in a hit-in-run investigators say involved driving under the influence is now suing two North Charleston businesses.

Lawyers for Jennifer Anne Demyan say she was traveling on I-26 when a man driving a Porsche at 130 miles an hour smashed into the back of her car, sending her down an embankment in a violent crash. Demyan died in that crash but the man in the other car fled the scene.

Law enforcement later arrested 26-year-old Marcelino Rosado, according to the lawsuit, and he is now facing reckless homicide and hit-and-run charges.

While that case is being sorted out, Demyan’s lawyers say Rosado isn’t the only one to blame. They’ve filed a lawsuit against The Blue Note Bistro and New Jack City accusing the two businesses and their employees of overserving Rosado on the night of Oct. 3 and 4, 2021. The lawsuit alleges Rosado was clearly intoxicated and should not have been served.

The lawsuit also names North Charleston City Council member Mike Brown Sr. personally, among others, as the co-owner of the Blue Note Bistro. Brown says the lawsuit is frivolous.

“The incident is extremely unfortunate, and the family has our deepest condolences. However, the attorneys at this point are just fishing for a lawsuit. Not only was our business not the first they sued or tried to hold responsible, there is no record of the young man being at our business at any point that night. Also, according to the police reports, He was not taken into custody until a day or two later. So how can there be a record of overserving with no sobriety test?” Brown said. “At this point, they’re targeting the black businesses that were open the night in question.”

Rosado is out on a $75,000 bond while his reckless homicide case plays out.

Representatives from New Jack City have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
Coroner identifies man killed in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died following a vehicle crash...
Officials: One person killed in Charleston Co. vehicle crash
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of two people after a dog...
Two charged in Berkeley County dog attack that left 1 dead
The Summerville Police Department has arrested a youth in connection to a deadly vehicle crash...
Police: Youth charged in crash that killed cyclist

Latest News

An inmate who died last month at the Al Cannon Detention Center went unchecked for hours before...
Documents: Inmate who died left unchecked for hours after missing breakfast
Ukrainian people line up to fill bottles at a mobile water delivery system within 15 miles of...
Lowcountry non-profit continues humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid ‘donor fatigue’
Brian James Hartung, 32, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five...
Two men arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor charges
North Charleston Police found two guns after arresting a pair of underage teens who led them on...
N. Charleston Police recover firearms after chase involving teens