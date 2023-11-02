Lawsuit alleges North Charleston businesses served DUI suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a woman killed in a hit-in-run investigators say involved driving under the influence is now suing two North Charleston businesses.

Lawyers for Jennifer Anne Demyan say she was traveling on I-26 when a man driving a Porsche at 130 miles an hour smashed into the back of her car, sending her down an embankment in a violent crash. Demyan died in that crash but the man in the other car fled the scene.

Law enforcement later arrested 26-year-old Marcelino Rosado, according to the lawsuit, and he is now facing reckless homicide and hit-and-run charges.

While that case is being sorted out, Demyan’s lawyers say Rosado isn’t the only one to blame. They’ve filed a lawsuit against The Blue Note Bistro and New Jack City accusing the two businesses and their employees of overserving Rosado on the night of Oct. 3 and 4, 2021. The lawsuit alleges Rosado was clearly intoxicated and should not have been served.

The lawsuit also names North Charleston City Council member Mike Brown Sr. personally, among others, as the co-owner of the Blue Note Bistro. Brown says the lawsuit is frivolous.

“The incident is extremely unfortunate, and the family has our deepest condolences. However, the attorneys at this point are just fishing for a lawsuit. Not only was our business not the first they sued or tried to hold responsible, there is no record of the young man being at our business at any point that night. Also, according to the police reports, He was not taken into custody until a day or two later. So how can there be a record of overserving with no sobriety test?” Brown said. “At this point, they’re targeting the black businesses that were open the night in question.”

Rosado is out on a $75,000 bond while his reckless homicide case plays out.

Representatives from New Jack City have not yet responded to a request for comment.

