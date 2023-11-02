Lowcountry non-profit continues humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid ‘donor fatigue’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston-based non-profit has been providing clean water to people near the front lines of fighting at the Russia-Ukraine border since the start of the war and has no plans to stop.

Craig Williams is leading the humanitarian effort on the ground.

“The important thing to remember here is the situation on the front lines, for people that we are serving, has not improved,” Williams says.

His team now includes 20 Ukrainians who help deliver clean water to people within 15 miles of the border where many lines have been bombed and supply channels have not been repaired since the start of the war more than a year ago.

Williams estimates that between 180,000 to 200,000 people live in the area where they are working, and their team is used to serving about 92,000 people every day. The team uses six mobile delivery systems across the front lines, with a recently increased focus on the Kakhovka region, which has been most affected by the Kakhovka Dam collapse.

“So if we look at the consumption volumes of water, it’s equivalent to one person getting two buckets,” Williams says. “That would cover your drinking, it would cover your cooking, your bathing and your washing. So it’s a very small volume of water, but it is essential and this is what our focus is. So whilst government and water utilities look to get large-scale water production back online our program is the niche in between.”

He notes that one year and nine months into the fighting, many organizations that provide humanitarian aid are struggling to continue their work.

“There’s definitely what we call donor fatigue. This has been ongoing for a long time and people give very generously in the beginning. And with time, it’s very difficult to sustain that level of giving. And there’s a lot of competing factors at the moment as we know,” Williams says.

Spokesperson for Water Mission, Gregg Dinino says the non-profit is closely watching the situation in Israel and Gaza. Dinino says they continue to monitor and look for opportunities to help, but the news varies day by day. The non-profit spends time strategically planning any potential missions to ensure success and safety before deploying.

In Ukraine, Williams says it’s hard to gauge the sentiment of the people as the war rages on.

“When you go through these villages near here, that sort of 15-mile distance to the frontline, you can hear the shelling the whole time. These people no longer react to it. It’s become the new normal, which is sad but real. You can’t keep running and hiding from every explosion when it’s happening all day long. And they don’t have alternative locations to go to,” Williams says.

The Water Mission team has focused on building local capacity to keep water flowing continuously and systems operating sustainably. If the systems are damaged or experience operational challenges, the team can repair equipment quickly. The deployment also works with local technicians to winterize the systems, ensuring Ukrainians will continue to have access to safe water even when the weather is cold.

As leaders at the U.S. national level discuss aid packages to both Israel and Ukraine, Williams says his team continues focusing on their deliveries each day.

“I’m no politician. So far as decisions go for countries and what is the right thing to do what is not the right thing to do…but as a humanitarian, my focus is what is the right thing to do for people. And right now, within the US, there’s a very strong base of donors that could help that are probably not sure how to help,” Williams says.

He encourages people who are interested in making a difference to look into certified international non-profits and consider donating if they are able. Water Mission is committed to serving in Ukraine for as long as funding will allow.

“Every time we can keep a system running. Okay, we are keeping children healthy, and they can attend school,” Williams says. “Yes, their schools are in basements. But they can still go to school because there is water. We put water in the basements of some schools. Hospitals can keep running, communities can keep working, farmers can keep working because we’ve made drinking water.”

