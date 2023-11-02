SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police recover firearms after chase involving teens

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department arrested two underage teens after a car chase Wednesday night.

Both teens, whose names were not released because of their age, were charged with failure to stop for blue lights, an incident report states.

Police were in the North Side Drive area on the lookout for a car that had been reported stolen. When officers spotted the car and attempted to pull it over, the driver took off down Ashley Phosphate Road, police say.

On Wednesday night, NCPD officers arrested two juveniles driving a stolen vehicle after a pursuit. Two firearms were...

Posted by North Charleston Police Department on Thursday, November 2, 2023

The report states the chase ended in the Dorchester Waylyn neighborhood when the car went off the road and hit a ditch off of Ranger Drive.

Both teens ran from the scene but were captured. Police then discovered two firearms, one of which was a semi-automatic handgun that had been converted to fully-automatic, police say.

