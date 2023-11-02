Nonprofit healthcare organization shares tips for 2024 open enrollment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Open enrollment for the 2024 healthcare is here, and it’s crucial to make informed choices.

A non-profit organization dedicated to guiding people in healthcare decisions wants to provide you with essential tips, dos, and don’ts for this process.

The Palmetto Project emphasizes several key factors when selecting a healthcare plan.

Individuals should consider their healthcare needs.

This will help you choose a plan that aligns with your health needs and budget.

Shelli Quenga, the Chief Innovation Officer at Palmetto Project explains the key factors people should consider when choosing a healthcare plan.

”Most people will only look at the cost of the monthly premium, but it’s really important to also know if you can still see the providers that you want to see. So, you look at the network,” Quenga said. “What is the cost of your medication, and then if you have any care that you seek regularly, or you know you have a surgery coming up, what is the approximate cost of those services that may be more important than just the cost of the premium.”

Open enrollment has a set timeframe, so it’s essential to start early.

It can be a complex field, but understanding the terminology will empower you to make informed decisions.

Organizations like the Palmetto Project are here to help you navigate healthcare by providing valuable guidance and support to ensure you make the right choices.

Quenga explains healthcare insurance options for low-income individuals and families in Charleston.

“So, for an individual in South Carolina, you have to have an income of about $14,600 to qualify to get a plan in the Affordable Care Act. So, those plans vary based on where you are. We do have a lot of plans to choose from in the Charleston area. And in fact, we have a new company who’s come into Charleston this year to offer plans. So, you really have to look though again at the network”, Quenga said.

Open Enrollment kicked off yesterday and ends on January 15.

If you need help navigating open enrollment and choosing the best plan for your health and wallet visit Palmetto Project or call 843.577.4122.

