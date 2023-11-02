Officials: One person killed in Charleston Co. vehicle crash
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died following a vehicle crash Wednesday night.
The crash happened at Lincolnville Road and West Broad Street around 7 p.m. causing the roadway to close, the sheriff’s office says.
One person was taken to a hospital where they later died, according to the sheriff’s office.
They say the roadway was reopened just after 9 p.m.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
