Officials: One person killed in Charleston Co. vehicle crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died following a vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened at Lincolnville Road and West Broad Street around 7 p.m. causing the roadway to close, the sheriff’s office says.

One person was taken to a hospital where they later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say the roadway was reopened just after 9 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

