Orangeburg County passes ordinance requiring pet owners to register pets

Orangeburg County new pet ordinance(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County has passed a new ordinance requiring pet owners to register their pets starting next May.

Dog and cat owners will pay 50 dollars if their pet is vaccinated but is not spayed or neutered.

But it drops to one dollar a year if the pet has been fixed, and there’s no fee for pets taken from rescue organizations that are spayed and neutered.

MORE | FINDING SOLUTIONS: Cub Scout troop created to keep kids away from violence

“So we’re trying to put as many things as we can into writing so that way we have more to use when we go out and have these cases for cruelty, wellness and all these kind of other situations that we’re dealing with,” Jasmine Quarles, manager of Orangeburg County Animal Control Shelter, says.

The penalty is steep - pet owners who violate the rule will face a ticket of 250 dollars or 30 days in jail.

