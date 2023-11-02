Troopers: One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on SC-27 near Merkel Acres Lane at approximately 4:00 p.m., when a 2006 Nissan ran off to the right, overturned and hit a guardrail, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
