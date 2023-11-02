SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Turn your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Get ready to turn your clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end for this year.

The United States and other nearby countries will get an extra hour on Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. as clocks are pushed back one hour.

As the end of daylight saving time comes this year, the debate for whether this practice is necessary is back in the spotlight.

According to Reuters, the Senate voted to end the changing of clocks twice a year in the U.S. in March 2022. The move was supported by those wishing for brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

However, that bill did not get a vote last year in the House of Representatives because lawmakers could not agree on whether the time kept should be standard time or permanent daylight saving time, Reuters reported.

Daylight saving time was first introduced in 1918 and made standard practice in the U.S. in the 1960s.

Since then, daylight saving time always began in the U.S. on the second Sunday in March and ended on the first Sunday in November.

All states and territories in the country practice daylight saving time except for Hawaii, Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
Coroner identifies man killed in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack
North Charleston Police are looking for a 2003 Ford F150 SuperCrew truck in connection to a...
Police release new details, pictures of truck in deadly hit-and-run
A man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway, struck a high-voltage power line, split in...
Coroner identifies man killed after losing control of vehicle during police chase
Hanahan Police responded to a home in the 5800 block of Robinson Street at approximately 10...
Second arrest made in Hanahan shooting that killed two brothers
Mother Tammy Brown says if she could tell her son, Armien Jones Jr., anything, she would tell...
‘Nobody’s speaking up’: N. Charleston mom seeks answers months after son, daughter shot

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is injured following a vehicle crash...
FIRST ALERT: Charleston Co. roadway closes after vehicle crash leaves 1 injured
Burger King employee Heather Gear has been crowned the "Best Whopper maker in North America."
This Burger King worker makes the best Whopper in the country
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New York
Patrick Dai, a suspect arrested for making antisemitism threats against Cornell University...
Cornell University student accused of posting online threats about Jewish students appears in court