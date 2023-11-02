SC Lottery
Two charged in Berkeley County dog attack that left 1 dead

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of two people after a dog attack left one man dead.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of two people after a dog attack left one man dead.

Shannan Christine McCrackin, 45, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of dangerous animals unconfined on premises.

Kenneth Howard Swayne, 44, was charged with two counts of dangerous animals unconfined on premises.

Deputies responded to Ayers Drive Tuesday afternoon after a 911 call that a man was being mauled by two pit bulls.

The man, identified as 65-year-old David Eller, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said Eller was attacked unprovoked by the pit bulls which were not contained properly.

“This was a vicious attack on an unsuspecting victim, and this should have never occurred.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “If the owner of the dogs would have taken the proper responsibility for the safekeeping of the animals, the attack could have been prevented.”

Both were being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

