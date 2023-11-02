SC Lottery
Two men arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor charges

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says two men are facing up to nine charges in total in connection to sexual exploitation of minors.

Brian James Hartung, 32, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on Monday and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said. The offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Matthew Iray Thaddie Myers, 33, of Reevesville was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Kittle said. The offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests in these unrelated cases, Kittle said.

He said investigators received reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led to both Myers and Hartung. Investigators said that Hartung possessed child sexual abuse material and Myers distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Hartung was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and has been released. A mugshot of Myers was not available.

