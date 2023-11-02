Charleston leaders plan $30M project to improve Johns Island traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the city of Charleston and Charleston County have announced a plan to address traffic concerns on Johns Island.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the plan is the result of collaboration between the city of Charleston and Charleston County to address the area of Maybank Highway and the Southern Pitchfork.

“The current cost estimate sits somewhere between $25 and $30 million to do all of this,” Charleston County Councilmember Joe Boykin said.

The first goal for short-term, interim improvements to Maybank Highway are expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024, Tecklenburg said.

He said the city and county have been meeting since June to address the traffic issues on Johns Island.

“It’s going to happen. We are committed to making that happen,” Tecklenburg said.

Charleston County Council members Joe Boykin and Jenny Huneycutt, and Charleston City Council member Karl Brady along with the city’s planning and traffic directors planned to unveil a set of traffic and transportation improvements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

