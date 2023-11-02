SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: New lawsuit to be filed in Brittanee Drexel case

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A new civil lawsuit addressing the death and disappearance of Brittanee Drexel is set to be filed this week.

A press conference to announce the new lawsuit will be held Thursday in Georgetown by attorneys representing Drexel’s estate as well as her mother, Dawn Pleckan. More details about the latest legal action are expected to be presented.

Drexel, a 17-year-old originally from New York, vanished on April 25, 2009, while vacationing in Myrtle Beach. It wasn’t until 13 years later that her killer, Raymond Moody, confessed to law enforcement that he had kidnapped, raped and killed Drexel at a campsite in Georgetown County.

Moody was sentenced to life in prison following his guilty plea.

A wrongful death lawsuit was then filed against Moody in January for intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage. Moody eventually responded with a handwritten note submitted past the deadline.

