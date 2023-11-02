SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Justice Dept. to announce SC civil rights investigations

By Patrick Phillips and Mary Green
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - The U.S Department of Justice will announce civil rights investigations it will conduct in South Carolina at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs for the District of South Carolina will make the announcement at 12:30 p.m.

Officials have not yet explained the nature of the investigations or what prompted them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

