SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast returns this weekend

By Julia Richardson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Strand will be home to the 19th annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast on Saturday and organizers expect over 1,000 people to partake.

“Murrells Inlet, I mean we are the seafood capital of South Carolina, so what’s more Murrells Inlet seafood than the oysters themselves?” said Stacy Johnson, executive director of Murrells Inlet 2020.

Murrells Inlet 2020 is hosting this event which will include all-you-can-eat oysters straight from the Grand Strand.

“We want to make sure we’re serving those Murrells Inlet oysters to people, and not getting oysters in from the Gulf or Virginia,” said Johnson. “We always try to make sure they’re local here within the Murrells Inlet waters.”

This year, the oysters are coming from just down the road from the Marshwalk, at Seven Seas Seafood Market. This is the fourth year the business is supplying all the oysters for the event.

“We’re one of the only seafood markets that’s actually able to get local oysters right out of our waters in Murrells Inlet,” said Henry Ford, co-owner of the market.

Ford said his team starts collecting the oysters about a week out, but the planning starts much earlier.

“[We] basically check all of the tide charts just to make sure the tides line up,” said Ford. “We’re looking for a low tide, you know because you can’t harvest oysters at night or on a high tide.”

Ford said collecting the oysters is a lot of work.

“When the guys go out and they harvest these oysters, each bag of oyster, you know, he’s got to register where it came from, what time he picked it, and the actual area that it came from,” said Ford.

But, Ford said his team enjoys it and they even volunteer at the oyster roast.

Johnson said it brings the community together.

“Come out and just witness the community that comes out for this event and just the camaraderie that goes around,” said Johnson.

The oyster roast will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet.

Johnson said all tickets to eat oysters have been sold, but there will be plenty of other activities and everyone is welcome. For event details, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and...
Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash
FILE - This Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005 file photo shows Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C. A...
Deputies say suspect drove through nuclear station’s gate, tried to hit security officers with car
Deputies say 38-year-old James Hood, from Goose Creek, is currently wanted for harassment.
Deputies search for wanted Berkeley County man
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle...
Exit ramp on I-26 westbound reopens following vehicle crash
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a single-car crash that left one person...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly crash

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
Goose Creek Police say an elderly man reported missing since Monday night has been located.
Missing 78-year-old Goose Creek Police man found
North Charleston Police are investigating an early-morning crash that left one person dead.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash
South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
SC has lethal injection drug but court wants more info before executions resume
A local pastor and community activist who was listed in an investigation that revealed details...
Lowcountry pastor shares story after being named in Gallien investigation