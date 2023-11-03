Coast Guard assists 3 on disabled sailboat off Charleston coast
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday towed a disabled sailboat and its three passengers to safety.
Coast Guard crews received the call Wednesday night and a boat crew was able to locate the disabled ship and tow it to a safe place.
A commercial salvage company took over once the boat and its occupants were safe.
No injuries were reported.
