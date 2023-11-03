Coast Guard assists 3 on disabled sailboat off Charleston coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday towed a disabled sailboat and its three passengers to safety.

Coast Guard crews received the call Wednesday night and a boat crew was able to locate the disabled ship and tow it to a safe place.

A commercial salvage company took over once the boat and its occupants were safe.

No injuries were reported.

BM3 Hoskins tosses a heaving-line throw bag to the sailing vessel. The heaving line allows the sailboat's passengers to pull and connect the towing line to their disabled vessel. pic.twitter.com/WVAczKAYoB — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.