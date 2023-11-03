SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash

The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and...
The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and Lincoln Avenue, O’Neal said.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a 25-year-old woman died Wednesday in a motorcycle crash.

Tyla Watts of Lincolnville died at approximately 7:41 p.m. at Trident Medical Center from her injuries, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and Lincoln Avenue, O’Neal said. Watts was the driver of the motorcycle.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of two people after a dog...
Two charged in Berkeley County dog attack that left 1 dead
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The U.S. Department of Justice announced civil rights investigations it will conduct at the Al...
U.S. Justice Dept. to investigate Charleston, Richland Co. jails
Jeffery Hoyt Watkins was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Fmr. Charleston Co. substitute teacher arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor
Holli Hodges was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Beaufort County Head Start employee charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident from Oct. 23...
N. Charleston community urges change after shooting: ‘It’s a broken system’
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a single-car crash that left one person...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly crash
VIDEO: North Charleston Police investigating deadly crash
Deputies say 38-year-old James Hood, from Goose Creek, is currently wanted for harassment.
Deputies search for wanted Berkeley County man