Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a 25-year-old woman died Wednesday in a motorcycle crash.

Tyla Watts of Lincolnville died at approximately 7:41 p.m. at Trident Medical Center from her injuries, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. at the intersection between West Broad Street and Lincoln Avenue, O’Neal said. Watts was the driver of the motorcycle.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

