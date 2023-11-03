SC Lottery
Deputies search for wanted Berkeley County man

Deputies say 38-year-old James Hood, from Goose Creek, is currently wanted for harassment.
Deputies say 38-year-old James Hood, from Goose Creek, is currently wanted for harassment.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Deputies say 38-year-old James Hood, from Goose Creek, is currently wanted for harassment.

Hood is known to harass people through messages and frequently sends threatening messages, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465.

