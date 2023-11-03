Deputies search for wanted Berkeley County man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Deputies say 38-year-old James Hood, from Goose Creek, is currently wanted for harassment.

Hood is known to harass people through messages and frequently sends threatening messages, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.