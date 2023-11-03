SC Lottery
Deputies seek leads in deadly Hilton Head shooting

Beaufort County deputies are investigating a shooting on Hilton Head Island Thursday afternoon...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Thursday afternoon that left a 30-year-old man dead and a dog injured.

Deputies responded to a call about a reckless drive ron Marshland Road near Allen Road on Hilton Head Island at approximately 5:51 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, 911 dispatchers received a call of “shots fired” in the same area, deputies say. The caller told dispatchers a possible gunshot victim was lying on the road.

When deputies arrived, they found the man, whose name has not been released, dead on the roadside. A dog who accompanied him was injured, presumably from gunfire, deputies said.

Beaufort County Animal Services took the injured dog to Port Royal Veterinary Clinic for treatment.

Deputies do not have a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cushman at 843-255-3722 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

