SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Final settlement reached in church lawsuit related to convicted child molester

A lawsuit is finally settled in the case of a convicted child molester at a Lowcountry church.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit is finally settled in the case of a convicted child molester at a Lowcountry church.

Jacop Hazlett was convicted in 2019 of sexually assaulting children at Newspring Church and sentenced to 75 years in prison.

The seventh family represented by attorney Joshua Slavin reached a settlement with the church.

It was the last of such settlements in the lawsuit.

“I’m happy the parents who fought bravely with me for their children have finally received substantial justice,” Slavin said. “From my investigation, I have no doubt that Jacop Hazlett has more victims out there. I hope they and their parents seek justice as well.”

Hazlett was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of two people after a dog...
Two charged in Berkeley County dog attack that left 1 dead
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The U.S. Department of Justice announced civil rights investigations it will conduct at the Al...
U.S. Justice Dept. to investigate Charleston, Richland Co. jails
Jeffery Hoyt Watkins was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Fmr. Charleston Co. substitute teacher arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor
Holli Hodges was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Beaufort County Head Start employee charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

A lawsuit is finally settled in the case of a convicted child molester at a Lowcountry church.
VIDEO: Final settlement reached in church lawsuit related to convicted child molester
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy ventured into the Arctic, where it served as the United States'...
US Coast Guard’s largest icebreaker makes its way to Charleston
Jeffery Hoyt Watkins was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Fmr. Charleston Co. substitute teacher arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor
VIDEO: Fmr. Charleston Co. substitute teacher arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor
VIDEO: U.S. Justice Dept. to investigate Charleston, Richland Co. jails