Final settlement reached in church lawsuit related to convicted child molester

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit is finally settled in the case of a convicted child molester at a Lowcountry church.

Jacop Hazlett was convicted in 2019 of sexually assaulting children at Newspring Church and sentenced to 75 years in prison.

The seventh family represented by attorney Joshua Slavin reached a settlement with the church.

It was the last of such settlements in the lawsuit.

“I’m happy the parents who fought bravely with me for their children have finally received substantial justice,” Slavin said. “From my investigation, I have no doubt that Jacop Hazlett has more victims out there. I hope they and their parents seek justice as well.”

Hazlett was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

