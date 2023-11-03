FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash closes exit ramp on I-26 westbound
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle crash on I-26 westbound on Friday.
The crash happened on I-26 westbound at the 212C-Interstate exit, causing the right exit ramp to close, SCDOT says.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
