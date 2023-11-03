Grant funds overtime for Goose Creek Police DUI enforcement

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A first-time grant for the Goose Creek Police Department will help decrease the costs of enforcing DUI laws, including overtime house incurred by officers.

The agency’s goal with this $76,000 is to decrease any DUI-related offenses such as DUI arrests, but also stop people from driving under the influence before they get to the point of crashing and injuring themselves and others.

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe said paying people to work specifically in this area of enforcement, without decreasing the number of officers out on patrol answering 911 calls, is an asset.

When you combine Goose Creek traffic with someone driving under the influence, Roscoe said tragic results can occur.

“Our goal, obviously, is to decrease any traffic fatalities or any traffic accidents that result in any kind of major injury,” Roscoe said. “Any kind of DUI-related collisions whether there are injuries or not is something every agency wants to decrease.”

The department is now using this grant money and plans to also use it for their traffic special operations that they conduct once a month.

