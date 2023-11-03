Lowcountry high school football scores (Playoffs Week 1)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The postseason is here!

The playoffs kick off in South Carolina on Friday and Live 5 Sports will have everything you need to keep up with all the action. Check back here for score, highlights and more as teams begin their march towards a state championship.

5-A - 1st round

(4) West Ashley at (2) Goose Creek - Game of the Week

(4) Cane Bay at (1) White Knoll

(3) Socastee at (2) Ft. Dorchester

(4) Chapin at (1) Stratford

(3) Ashley Ridge at (2) Sumter

(4) River Bluff at (1) Summerville

(4) Conway at (3) Berkeley

4-A - 1st round

(15) Wilson at (2) James Island

(12) West Florence at (5) Beckham

(14) Colleton County at (3) Irmo

3-A - 1st round

(4) Aynor at (1) Hanahan

(3) Manning at (2) Philip Simmons

(4) North Charleston at (1) Dillon

2-A - 1st round

(4) Lee Central at (1) Oceanside Collegiate

(3) Kingstree at (2) Timberland

(4) Bishop England at (1) Hampton County

(3) Woodland at (2) Cheraw

1-A - 1st round

(4) Hemingway at (1) Cross

(3) Carvers Bay at (2) Baptist Hill

(3) Military Magnet at (2) East Clarendon

(4) St. John’s at (1) Johnsonville

SCISA 4-A - 1st round

Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud

SCISA 3-A - 1st round

First Bapitst at Pinewood Prep

Northwood Academy at Wilson Hall

SCISA 2-A - 1st round

Northside Christian at Colleton Prep

SCISA 1-A - 1st round

Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy

St. John’s Christian at Patrick Henry

