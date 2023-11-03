Lowcountry leaders show support for child luring law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council, Mount Pleasant Town Council and state representatives are vocally sharing their support for a child luring law state-wide ahead of next year’s legislative session where the bill is expected to be discussed.

State Rep. Lee Hewitt of Charleston and Georgetown Counties is the primary sponsor of the bill that is currently being reviewed by a committee at the state level.

He says he has a commitment from the chairman that this bill will get a public hearing at the statehouse in 2024, possibly in January. He has been advocating for a child luring law for years.

“So it goes back to seven years ago when I first got elected,” Hewitt says. “There was a situation that happened in Mount Pleasant, where a man was riding around the neighborhood and was trying to entice children to get into his van to pet his dog. And some parents contacted me because it concerns them and, well, nothing good happens when a stranger does that. The police said they could not charge the man because trying to get somebody to pet a dog is not against the law.”

Under South Carolina law, kidnapping is a crime and applies to when a minor is physically put into a car or taken to another place. But luring or soliciting children is not illegal and has no consequences.

“I’ve got attorneys at the State House that are saying well Lee there are already laws on the books that can protect children from this. And I’ve got law enforcement telling me well no, there is not, we can’t charge somebody because they haven’t committed a crime until they’ve shut the door. Well then that’s kidnapping,” Hewitt says.

He says once the door is shut, it’s often too late in terms of a child being in danger and surviving the situation unharmed.

“Let’s bridge the gap. Let’s get law enforcement, let’s get the judiciary together. If there is a gray area or we need to close the gap, you know, we can amend my bill. We can do whatever, but we need to get together to talk about it because we need to protect our children,” Hewitt says.

After an incident in Mount Pleasant earlier this year, a group of mothers felt the fear and pressure of their children being targeted by a stranger and reignited an online petition supporting the law.

As of the first week of November, the petition started on Sept. 18 has more than 16,000 online signatures.

Mount Pleasant Town Council voted on Oct. 10 in support of a resolution backing the law. On Oct. 24 Charleston City Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the bill.

Katie Shields, a Mount Pleasant mother, has also been a part of the fight to get a law statewide for some time. She created an online petition in September to gauge the continued interest in the bill.

Hewitt says he has hope that this bill will get the hearing, traction and support it needs to get made into a law soon. He says it’s been a long time coming and believes COVID may have delayed the bill in the past seven years, and the connections of these incidents across the state are inspiring change.

“One thing I think that was a big holdup was the fact that we had a thing called COVID, which really sucked the air out the room for several years there,” Hewitt says. “And so, you know, we didn’t have a regular meeting schedule, focus was elsewhere. But now that we’ve returned back to more of a normal situation people are back talking about these everyday situations.”

Lawmakers return to the statehouse to take up pending matters, including House Bill 3015.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.