Midland Parkway resurfacing project ahead of schedule

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Overnight construction has started on the Midland Parkway resurfacing project in Dorchester County.

County officials say this project is putting the penny sales tax at work.

Only one lane is being worked on at a time to avoid large traffic back-ups. The resurfacing consists of fresh pavement and additional drainage, after having to grind the old asphalt up and place it in an adhesion base.

Dorchester County Council Chairman Todd Friddle says this is one of three projects currently in the works, all thanks to the transportation penny.

The other two projects also underway are on Maple Street Extension and William Cannady Road.

Friddle believes the improvements to Midland Parkway are much needed.

“I think this is going to be a huge improvement,” Friddle said. “It was in really rough shape, we had to grind it down and completely rebuild the highway right there.”

The work is being done from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friddle says construction is on track to be completed before Thanksgiving, which is ahead of schedule.

