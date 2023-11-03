N. Charleston community urges change after shooting: ‘It’s a broken system’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and business owners in North Charleston are speaking up after a recent shooting incident near the Park Circle area.

The North Charleston Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident from Oct. 23 involving two drivers who shot at one another from their cars on Rugheimer Avenue, a neighborhood street.

Police said the duo continued speeding down through the Park Circle area, down to North Rhett and Victoria Avenue, a five-minute drive down the road.

Two vehicles and a bicyclist were hit by one of the cars in the process, police said.

Many community members have taken to social media, claiming the experience was terrifying, unsettling and needs to be addressed.

“Anybody who lives here, works here, dines here absolutely has a right to be safe and not worry about gunfire,” North Charleston Businessowner Ed Sutton says.

Sutton has worked in nearby real estate services since 2016.

“If you do want to live in safe communities, what I will encourage is you have to realize we have a multi-jurisdiction problem. We’ve got the city, the county and the state,” Sutton says.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kareem Mikell was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a felon after being found near homes on Victoria Avenue with a gunshot wound.

Mikell had knocked on a resident’s door and flashed a handgun, according to an incident report. Mikell told officials he was grazed by a bullet while at Bar on the Avenue.

The bar owner did not respond to a request for comment.

Mikell was out on bond for murder at the time of his arrest.

“People are clearly unafraid of repercussions,” Sutton says. “To be out on probation, carrying a firearm and have no qualms about getting into a shootout. Clearly, that is someone who does not care about the system we have in place, the repercussions for those actions.”

Mikell was released a day after the initial incident occurred, jail records state.

Police Chief Greg Gomes released the following statement:

Two young men, arrested 16 times between the two of them for a total of 25 charges, were part of a chain of events that resulted in a reckless exchange of gunfire while speeding through our residential streets, endangering the safety of our citizens. To compound the issue, one of these individuals is currently out on bond for a murder charge, and the other is on probation. It is deeply concerning that individuals with such alarming criminal records persist in posing a threat to the peace and security of our neighborhoods.

The North Charleston Police Department acted swiftly to apprehend one of these men, and we have identified another. Our officers are doing their jobs and should be commended for their efforts.

Our department will once again place these individuals in jail; we are but just one piece of the criminal justice system. We need accountability throughout the judicial process.

Remarkably, there is no provision for “Reckless Endangerment” in South Carolina, leaving the judicial system without the tools to hold those responsible for endangering the lives of innocent citizens further accountable.

We urge the South Carolina Legislature to take immediate action to address these glaring loopholes in our legal system. The safety of our citizens should never be compromised by the shortcomings of our laws.

Regarding where last night’s encounter began, we are taking steps to engage with the local business. It is our hope that we can work collaboratively to further address this issue and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. In fairness to the business, the individuals involved in this incident were promptly removed from the establishment and the incident escalated thereafter.

The most important thing that I want the community to know is that we are committed to addressing crime in every neighborhood in the city.

The safety and well-being of our citizens will always be our top priority. We will continue to advocate for stronger laws and accountability throughout the judicial process.

Community members agree that the system needs to be fixed to ensure safety, security and trust for businesses and members in the community.

“You can drive through a residential neighborhood, fire gunfire back and forth between vehicles and spend one night in jail before being bonded out,” Sutton says. “That is a broken system.”

The North Charleston Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police tip line at 843-607-2076 or via email at Ncpdcrimetip@northcharleston.org.

