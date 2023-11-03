SC Lottery
SC Dept. of Ed. opens textbooks for in-person review, but not in the Lowcountry

The South Carolina Department of Education on Friday will open up a public review of its teaching materials.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education on Friday will open up a public review of its teaching materials.

The process will allow schools, parents and the community to review the materials recommended by the Instructional Materials Review Panel.

Though the Department of Education said the public review was at sites across the state, there are no locations further south than Columbia International University.

Traveling from the Charleston County School District’s office, the second largest school district in the state, to the university’s library is an estimated 121 miles and nearly two hours of travel time.

The recommended materials will be used in all public schools in the state.

Once the review period closes on Dec. 4, the recommendations and comments will be submitted to the State Board of Education for adoption on Dec. 12.

The state board will take public comments before making a final decision.

An online form for comments is available from the Department of Education with links to the individual websites to review materials and instructions for logging into those sites.

CLICK HERE: 2023 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS PUBLIC REVIEW

Department of Education spokesman Derek Phillips said colleges and universities with approved teacher education programs were invited to serve as public review sites noting that USC-Beaufort has served as a review site in the past but declined an invitation this year.

The complete list of colleges and universities sent invitations includes the College of Charleston, Charleston Southern University and The Citadel. None have returned a request for comment.

The recommended materials are in the following subject areas:

  • Accounting 1, 2
  • Administrative Support Technology
  • Advanced Composition
  • Baking and Pastry
  • Business Principles and Management
  • Chemistry 1, 2, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate
  • Child Development 1, 2
  • Culinary Arts Management 1, 2 and Introduction
  • Early Childhood Education 1, 2, and Introduction
  • English 1, 2, 3, 4, 9–12 and Advanced Placement (AP)
  • English Language Arts 3-5, 6-8
  • Exploratory Family and Consumer Sciences (6th Grade)
  • Family Life Education
  • Food Science 1, 2
  • Google Basics
  • Handwriting, 2-3 (cursive)
  • Human Development: Responsible Life Choices
  • Introduction to Career Clusters
  • Introduction to Family and Consumer Sciences 1 (7th Grade) – Updated curricula
  • Keyboarding (CTE) Grades 7 and 8
  • Language Arts, K-2
  • Parenting Education
  • Personal Finance
  • Physics 1, 2, Advanced Placement 1, 2, C: Mechanics, and C: Electricity and Magnetism and International Baccalaureate
  • Sports and Entertainment Marketing
  • Sports Medicine 1, 2
  • Webpage Development
  • World History–Advanced Placement

