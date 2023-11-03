Two men arrested in connection to drug, weapons charges

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two men have been arrested following a narcotics investigation.

Edward Spigner, 51, and Horace Williams, 55, were each charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking cocaine base, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Ravenell said that a narcotics investigation led to the seizure of cocaine and the arrest of both men. Investigators executed warrants on Thursday after developing information of illegal drugs being sold from a Stilton Road home.

Investigators seized cocaine, three handguns, digital scales, cell phones and ammunition, according to Ravenell.

The investigation is ongoing.

Both Spingner and Williams were being held in the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

