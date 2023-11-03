Warming up for the first weekend of November!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic states continues to usher in cool, dry air into the Lowcountry. We expect a sunny day today with chilly morning temperatures warming quickly through the 40s,50s and 60s today. Highs this afternoon should reach 70°, only a couple degrees below average.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 70.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.

