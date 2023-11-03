SC Lottery
Warming up for the first weekend of November!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic states continues to usher in cool, dry air into the Lowcountry. We expect a sunny day today with chilly morning temperatures warming quickly through the 40s,50s and 60s today. Highs this afternoon should reach 70°, only a couple degrees below average.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 70.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.

