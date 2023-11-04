SC Lottery
City of Charleston to honor veterans in 23rd annual Veterans Day Parade

The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Health Care System is hosting its 23rd annual Veterans Day Parade Sunday in Downtown Charleston.
The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Health Care System is hosting its 23rd annual Veterans Day Parade Sunday in Downtown Charleston.(Pixabay)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Health Care System is hosting its 23rd annual Veterans Day Parade Sunday in Downtown Charleston.

The parade will start at Concord and Market Streets, but is set to kick off at the corner of Market and East Bay Streets at 1 p.m. Opening remarks will begin at 12:50 p.m.

There will be a welcome address from the Health Care System’s Public Affairs Chief H. Wayne Capps and remarks from Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. The Laing Chorus will then sing the national anthem and a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Charleston’s 437th Airlift Wing will do a flyover.

The parade itself will include historic military vehicles, motorcycle groups and Veteran’s service organization floats. The Grand Marshal this year is James Putney.

The City of Charleston Police Department has sent out a traffic advisory stating that there will be several road closures starting at 11 a.m. to accommodate the parade route.

The City of Charleston Police Department has sent out a traffic advisory stating that there...
The City of Charleston Police Department has sent out a traffic advisory stating that there will be several road closures starting at 11 a.m. to accommodate the parade route.

The Department warned of the following closures:

  • Concord and Pritchard Streets between Hasell Street and North Market Street will close at 11 a.m.
  • Parade route closures will start at 12:30 p.m.: N. Market Street to a left East Bay Street, to a right on Broad Street, to the end of the parade down on Lockwood Boulevard.

The parade is aimed to conclude by 2:30 p.m. and officials hope to have all roads reopened by 3 p.m.

