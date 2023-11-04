SC Lottery
Deputies investigating shooting in Bluffton

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Bluffton on Saturday.

The shooting happened at Buckwalter Parkway and Farm Lake Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say to expect large police and emergency vehicle presence in the area for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

