Deputies: Suspect dead after chase ends in gunfire in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead following a deputy chase that ended with gunfire in Bluffton.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on May River Road and near Red Cedar Street on Saturday, the sheriff’s office says.

They say the vehicle was driven by a person who had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The vehicle did not stop for the blue lights and the pursuit ensued.

They note that deputies pursued the same person on Friday and the pursuit ended.

The chase that happened on Saturday ended when the person’s vehicle collided with a tree and fence near the entrance to The Farm community on Buckwalker Parkway, the sheriff’s office says.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say the suspect is dead.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

