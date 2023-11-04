SC Lottery
Exit ramp on I-26 westbound reopens following vehicle crash

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle crash on I-26 westbound on Friday.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A right exit ramp on I-26 westbound has reopened following a vehicle crash that happened on Friday night.

The crash happened on I-26 westbound at the 212C-Interstate exit, causing the right exit ramp to close, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

