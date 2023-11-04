Lowcountry pastor shares story after being named in Gallien investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pastor and community activist who was listed in an investigation that revealed details surrounding a complaint against the Charleston County School District’s Superintendent now shares his side of the story.

Pastor Thomas Dixon was the only non-Charleston County School District employee listed in the investigation in which the complaint says former Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien did not defend a racist allegation made by Dixon.

Although the investigation technically cleared former Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien of any wrongdoing in a workplace complaint about a “hostile work environment,” he still resigned from his position and accepted a settlement from the board.

The report includes text from one of Dixon’s Facebook posts that reads:

These ignorant Moms for Liberty racists are up to their shenanigans again. It’s believed they are going to try to remove Dr. Eric Gallien at the School Board meeting on Monday. Dr. Gallien is a Black man who assumed the position of Charleston County Superintendent of Schools 70 days ago…

“I won’t deny that I posted that, and I stand by it,” Dixon says. “My relationship with who I perceive as the complainant goes back three years to 2020.”

The investigation into Gallien found he repeatedly attempted to move an employee to a new position against the district violating policy.

That same employee Dixon says had problems with a teacher back in 2020 for standing with a Black Lives Matter protest.

“She had a problem with that. She said that he was a representative of the school district and shouldn’t be out there,” Dixon says.

The same report states Dixon posted a driver’s license of one of the employee’s family members. The lawyer says in the report he is unable to locate this post but saw it, and it matched the phone number that was provided by the employee before it was removed.

In response, Dixon says he never would do something like that and that is not what he does.

“There was never a post with me putting out personal information,” he says. “That’s not what the people associated with me would do, and if I find out anyone that does so, I would tell them immediately to stop doing that. That’s not what we do.”

Dixon adds the person who conducted the investigation, Allan R. Holmes Sr., never reached out to hear his side of the story or to interview him, as others did in the report.

“When I look at the complaint that she made, she targeted first Dr. Gallien, then she targeted Michelle Simmons, and then she targeted me who had nothing to do with that whatsoever,” Dixon says. “Even the fact that she tried to say that Dr. Gallien somehow or other was supposed to check me for my Facebook post.”

Now that Gallien is no longer with the school district, Dixon says the battle is far from over for the Moms for Liberty members of the school board.

“There’s going to continue to be a battle because they’re not interested in the educational process of our children; they’re interested in furthering their own personal agenda,” he says.

Anita Huggins is the acting superintendent until the board conducts another superintendent search in January.

Charleston County School District Board Chair Pamela McKinnley did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.